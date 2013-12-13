Rape Victim Plans To Sue Facebook After Her Attacker Reportedly Created A Fake Profile In Her Name

A rape victim in Massachusetts is planning to sue Facebook because the site allegedly ignored her requests to take down a fake profile created by her rapist,

the Crossville Chronicle reports.

The rapist — a 44-year-old chef named Reid Jones — was sentenced to five to seven years this week after pleading guilty to rape, assault, photographing a nude person, and identity fraud, the Salem News reported.

The victim, a former colleague of his, fell asleep at a party at Jones’s house and didn’t know she’d been raped until a friend told her about the fake profile with incriminating pictures, according to the Salem News. Judge Howard Whitehead called the crime “particularly malicious.”

What’s worse, Facebook allegedly ignored repeated requests to take the page down from the victim, the lead investigator in the case, and the district attorney, according to the Crossville Chronicle.

“I could not walk my own dog down the street without being made to feel like a piece of meat or a piece of trash,” the victim said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

