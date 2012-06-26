This 42-Year-Old Woman Wants To Run 52 Marathons In 52 Weeks

Julie Weiss is planning on running 52 marathons in 52 weeks.



The 42-year-old Santa Monica native is running 26.2 miles 52 times to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Weiss lost her dad to pancreatic cancer in 2010, just a few weeks before she qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Through her website, marathongoddess.com, she’s hoping to raise $1,000,000 once it’s all said and done.

Check out her story from KSDK in St. Louis:



