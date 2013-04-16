Marathoner: 'Everyone Was Screaming And People Were Getting Trampled'

Eye witness reports of the two explosions at the Boston marathon Monday portray a scene of terrifying chaos, with multiple reports of “trampling” at the finish line.



Pennsylvania medical student Nancy Costa, who was next to the explosion, described the scene as “insane” in an interview with USA Today.

“I never sprinted so fast after a marathon,” Costa told USA Today. “The first (blast) threw me onto the ground. And everything went silent and then the second went off and I just covered my head and got up and started sprinting. Everyone was screaming and people were getting trampled.”

Rachel Sibley, 22, told ABC News that she was 50 feet away from the finish line when she heard a loud bang that sounded like a cannon.

“You could see people looking up at the sky like there were fireworks, like a celebratory bang. The whole crowd waited for a moment, and then the second one went off. It was terrifying and absolute chaos,” she told ABC.

“Everyone needed to get out of there,” said Sibley. “I was ready to just start running, otherwise I’d be tackled. You could see the panic in people’s faces.”

