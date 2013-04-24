Injury Count Still Rising Sharply For Boston Marathon Bombings

The number of injuries resulting from the Boston marathon bombings is still climbing as dozens more people seek treatment at hospitals for minor shrapnel wounds or symptoms they hoped would go away without medical care.



A common problem reported is hearing loss — some people delayed treatment, hoping their hearing would be restored on its own, only to find that they are still experiencing ringing in their ears or trouble hearing.

A spokesman for the Boston Public Health Commission tells Business Insider that the injury count has risen to 264, up from the initial estimate of 170 the day of the April 15 bombing.

“In general, the number has understandably risen throughout the week,” said Nick Martin, a spokesman for the commission.

Officials previously said the number of injuries had risen to 282, but lowered the count once they discovered some patients had transferred to different hospitals, which resulted in double-counting.

As of Monday, 48 people remained hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition, according to The Boston Globe.

