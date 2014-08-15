'Mrs. Doubtfire' Child Star Blogs Robin Williams 'Had A Great Impact On My Life'

‘Mrs.Doubtfire’ Mara Wilson, far left, played Robin Williams’ daughter in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’

Mara Wilson, who played Robin Williams’ youngest daughter in 1993’s “Mrs. Doubtfire,” was deeply saddened after hearing about her former co-star’s unexpected death on Monday.

twitter.com/MaraWritesStuff Former child star Mara Wilson, 27, is now a writer.

After news broke of the actor’s passing, Wilson — now a 27-year-old writer and prolific tweeter — posted her reaction to her 129,000 followers: “Very sad, very upset, very glad I did not have to hear about this though Twitter. Probably going to be taking some time off it for a while.”

Three days later, Wilson expressed her thoughts a bit further on Thursday in a new blog post.

Wilson, who also starred in “Matilda” and “A Simple Wish,” said losing Williams made her feel “shocked, confused angry, regretful, and above all, sad.”

She goes on to say, “He was as warm and talented as everyone says, and a joy to be around. It’s as if my favourite teacher died.”

Read Mara’s full blog post below:

Everybody grieves in their own way. When I heard about Robin’s death, I was shocked, confused angry, regretful, and above all, sad. All I wanted was to talk to my family and friends and cry. A few news outlets asked if I would be willing to talk about him on the air, and while I usually like interviews, I knew I wasn’t in a good place to do that. I still (a whole three days later) don’t want to do any. It’s too soon, and I need my own time to process it all. I will, however, be sharing some of my memories about him on this blog sometime soon. While Robin and I had not talked in a few years, there is no question he had a great impact on my life. He was as warm and talented as everyone says, and a joy to be around. It’s as if my favourite teacher died. More to come later.

Sally Field on Monday was Williams’ first “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star to release a statement:

I feel stunned and so sad about Robin. I’m sad for the world of comedy. And so very sad for his family. And I’m sad for Robin. He always lit up when he was able to make people laugh, and he made them laugh his whole life long … tirelessly. He was one of a kind. There will not be another. Please God, let him now rest in peace.

Later, fellow co-star Pierce Brosnan also paid tribute to the late actor:

Dear Robin … you made me laugh like no other … You bedazzled the world with your brilliant genius. Mrs Doubtfire and you will forever be in my heart, and the memory of you good man, shall remain constant through out my days. It was a joy to work with you on a film that will be passed on from generation to generation. And to your loving family I extend my deepest heartfelt sympathies and prayers. Peace be with you.

A “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel had been in the works but is now most likely cancelled.

