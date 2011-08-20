Will Smith Might Be Returning To Music

Photo: welt.de

Even Will Smith seems to be getting in on this ’90s nostalgia kick.Hip-hop producer La Mar ‘Mars’ Edwards tells XXLMag.com, he is in talks with Smith on his music comeback.



To be fair, Smith’s last record was released in 2005, however all thoughts of the rapper-turned-actor-turned rapper’s music turn to Big Willie Style (1997) and Willennium (1997).

And the “Fresh Prince” theme song.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.