MAPS: Here's Where The Hipsters And The Yuppies Live In New York City

Yesterday we published a set of maps from a poll of New Yorkers about certain popular neighborhoods. While we couldn’t include every neighbourhood, we did get an excellent picture of how New Yorkers perceive their city.

As we all know, locked in eternal battle are NYC hipsters and the yuppies they will one day become.

We asked two questions: Which neighborhoods have the most hipsters? And which have the most yuppies?

Finally, we are able to draw the turf lines of this never-ending war.

Here are the top 5 Yuppie neighborhoods, with the per cent of the vote they recieved:

Upper East Side – 17% Upper West Side – 13% Park Slope, Brooklyn – 13% Tribeca – 7% Financial District – 6%

Here are the top five Hipster neighborhoods, with the per cent of the vote they recieved:

Williamsburg, Brooklyn – 41% Greenwich Village – 9% East Village – 8% Bushwick, Brooklyn – 5% Chelsea – 5%

Here’s the map of the Yuppie neighborhoods:

Here’s the map of the Hipster neighborhoods:

