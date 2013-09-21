MAPS: Here's The Most Popular Baby Name In Each State

The Social Security Administration maintains a count of every name given to a newborn in every state.

It’s really cool to be able to go back in time to see which names were popular when.

The kids born in 2012 have a variety of names, but it’s pretty easy to identify a few major trends.

Here is the most popular name given to girls born in 2012 in every state:

As you can see, everybody likes girls names that end in an ‘a’. The south was really into “Emma,” while the most populous states were most into “Sophia.”

For the boys, there’s some more variation.

