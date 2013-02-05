36 Maps That Explain The Entire World

Photo: Contrarian Edge

There may be no better way of explaining the world than through maps.Whether they depict oil flows, internet cables, or migration patterns, a good map can explain a concept in a way that no other visualisation can.



They may be even better than charts.

We’ve compiled 36 cartographic visualizations that depict the state of the world in 2013, and how we got there.

