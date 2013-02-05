36 Maps That Explain The Entire World

Photo: Contrarian Edge
There may be no better way of explaining the world than through maps.Whether they depict oil flows, internet cables, or migration patterns, a good map can explain a concept in a way that no other visualisation can.
They may be even better than charts.
We’ve compiled 36 cartographic visualizations that depict the state of the world in 2013, and how we got there.
Economic centre of Gravity Since 1 AD. Note how it moved from the east, then to the West, and is now heading back east again.
Countries with highest volume of trade with China: whole continents are imperiled by by a Chinese slowdown.
Property tax burden (proportion of land value to taxes): Midwest and Long Island residents are suffering.
Change in median household income since 2007: Gains are concentrated in the shale and farm-rich regions
FAA Air Force 1 Flight Restriction: Inner red rings are off limits. Even emergency aircraft must get approval when the president's in town
