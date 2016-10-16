7 maps that show how our understanding of the world changed dramatically

Rosario Fiore/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Nova Totius Terrarum Orbis geographica ac hydrographica tabula, by Henricus Hondius, c. 1630

Google Maps is one of the most downloaded apps, and for good reason: It tells us where we’re going.

But centuries before we had satellite imaging, high altitude photography, or smartphones, people were jumping into ships and measuring distances between land masses to draw maps.

Those measurements, of course, made for less accurate maps. But since then, our view of the world has sharpened.

Here are seven maps that show how far we’ve come in our understanding of the world.

