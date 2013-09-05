These Maps Reveal The Racial Makeup Of San Francisco And Silicon Valley

A few days ago,
we published a piece exploringhomelessness in Silicon Valley.
So now let’s look at racial diversity throughout America’s tech heartland.
Dustin Cable, a demographic researcher at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, recently published an interactive map showcasing geographic distribution, population density, and racial diversity throughout America.
We first saw the map over on Wired.
The map draws on data from the 2010 U.S. Census. Each dot represents a person. In total, there are 308 million dots on the map.
Whites are represented with blue dots, African-Americans with green dots, Asians with red dots, Latinos with orange dots, and “Other” races with brown dots. It turns out that Asians over-index within the Silicon Valley area.
First, here's the entire U.S. The lighter areas on the map are less densely populated than others. Each dot is a single person. The predominance of blue dots shows the states where whites are the largest ethnic group.
Now let's zoom in on Northern California. From here, the large Asian population in San Francisco (red dots) is evident. We also see that Silicon Valley is very densely populated.
This is technically Silicon Valley, though many consider San Francisco to be a part of 'The Valley.' (More on SF later.) Asians over-index in the valley.
Google's HQ is in Mountain View. Here, you can also see that Google founder Larry Page, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and investor Yuri Milner live in relatively white neighborhoods.
