These Maps Reveal The Racial Makeup Of San Francisco And Silicon Valley

A few days ago,

we published a piece exploringhomelessness in Silicon Valley.

So now let’s look at racial diversity throughout America’s tech heartland.

Dustin Cable, a demographic researcher at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, recently published an interactive map showcasing geographic distribution, population density, and racial diversity throughout America.

We first saw the map over on Wired.

The map draws on data from the 2010 U.S. Census. Each dot represents a person. In total, there are 308 million dots on the map.

Whites are represented with blue dots, African-Americans with green dots, Asians with red dots, Latinos with orange dots, and “Other” races with brown dots. It turns out that Asians over-index within the Silicon Valley area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.