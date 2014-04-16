Where Income Growth Has Exploded In The Last 5 Years

Governing.com has put together a map of changes in inflation-adjusted per capita personal income by U.S. county between 2007 and 2012, using data from the BEA.

“While per capita personal income had just about returned to pre-recession levels in 2012, incomes grew far faster in select counties across the country, mostly in Great Plains states,” the site says.

We actually saw this via Rob Port at North Dakota’s SayAnything blog. North Dakota topped all other states during this period in per-capita personal income growth. Port added this: “…This sort of growth across the state is truly startling to observe, and it’s not all oil. If you look at where most of the green counties are nationally, they’re in areas that are strong in agriculture and/or energy.”

Check it out:

For a very rough comparison, here’s the county breakdown in change in family income from 1980-2010.

