These Maps Show How Schools Are Going To Get Totally Slammed By Sequestration

There are just two days to go until automatic, across-the-board budget cuts kick in, and if they do, education is going to get hit hard.The cuts will roll back Education Department funding below what it was in 2004. But since 2004, the number of students enrolled in public pre-K-12 and all post secondary education programs have gone up by 5.8 million, and the cost of providing public K-12 schooling has gone up 36 per cent, according to a recent report from the National Education Association (NEA).



In this report, the NEA analysed data from the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities, and calculated exactly how much funding specific educational programs stand to lose, how many students will be affected, and how many jobs would potentially be lost as a result of these budget cuts. Business Insider took this data and created a series of interactive maps that show you exactly how the sequester would affect the education system in each state.

The report claims that, if the cuts kick in, 7.4 million students would be affected — which means that either the quality of education they receive will go down or be eliminated entirely, The funding cuts could also lead to 49,365 potential job losses.

But not all states will feel the hit equally. With more than $100 million cuts to their education budget, the states that will be most affected by the sequester are California, Texas, Illinois, New York and Florida.

If the sequester kicks in, the education department will face a $3 billion funding cut. This interactive map of shows how much education funding each state will lose in 2013 if the sequester kicks in: A darker colour means a higher education funding cut. Funding cuts range from $6.8 million in Wyoming to $284.88 million in California. Next to California, the states that stand to see the highest education funding cuts are Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois. 7.5 million students will be affected by these cuts, and most of them will be in California, New York, and Texas. This interactive map shows how many students will be affected in each state in 2013 if the sequester kicks in: A darker colour means more students would be affected in that state. The number of students affected ranges from 7,965 students in Wyoming to 707,560 students in California. Next to California, the states that stand to see the most number of students affected are Texas, New York, Florida and Pennsylvania. Nearly 50,000 jobs could potentially get cut too, many of them in Florida and Illinois. This interactive map shows how many education jobs could be lost in each state in 2013 if the sequester kicks in: A darker colour means more education jobs would potentially be lost in that state. The number of education jobs that could potentially be lost range from 104 jobs in Delaware to 4,704 jobs in Texas. Next to Texas, the states that stand to see the highest education job losses are California, Florida, New York and Illinois. To sum things up... *Totals include Head Start. **Total discretionary funding excluding Pell Grants. Source: NEA calculations using federal agency budget data and based on an analysis by the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities Education isn't the only thing that is going to hit.... These Maps Show How The Sequester Is Going To Devastate America >

