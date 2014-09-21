This GIF Shows How Unemployment Swept Across America After The Financial Crisis

Unemployment hit the US hard during the recession several years ago.

But not all regions were affected equally, as county-level data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics shows.

A GIF posted to Reddit by @MetricMaps shows how the unemployment rate changed in every county in the US over several years.

Check it out:

The Great Plains region of the US seemed least affected by unemployment when the recession hit. Shale gas and oil along with rising commodity prices have led to a revival of the country’s “flyover states” that rely heavily on agriculture as an industry, according to Forbes.

The West Coast along with much of the Midwest and South were hit hard by unemployment during the Great Recession.

Here’s the 2009 map showing the damage:

