These Maps Show How North America Was Formed Over 550 Million Years

If we were sitting where we are today 126,000 years ago, we would be covered in ice.70-five million years ago, we would be under water.



And 260 million years ago, we would be taking weekend trips to West Africa.

Dr. Ron Blakey, Professor Emeritus of Geology at Northern Arizona University, recently published maps showing the step-by-step evolution of the tectonic plates comprising North America, from the Precambrian-era 550 million years ago to the present.

(Note: the effect of flipping through these is particularly intense if you play music from Stanley Kubrick films in the background.)

