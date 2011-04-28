Maps Of Facebook's Massive New 9,000-Employee Campus

Facebook started in a dorm room and then moved to a house in the suburbs of Palo Alto. Then there was a stop in downtown Palo Alto.



Now the company resides in an old Hewlett-Packard research lab, but it’s already getting to big for the space.

The company soon plans to move to a huge, two-site campus in Menlo Park, where it hopes to employ more than 9,000 people within the next 6 years. The first site, East Campus, is a former Sun Microsystems Campus, consisting nine buildings totaling 1,036,000 square feet on 57 acres. The second site, West Campus, is 22-acres. It was once part of the Tyco Electronics campus.

Facebook just submitted a proposal for the site to the Menlo Park city council. They included some handy maps:

