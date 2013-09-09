26 Maps That Show How Ethnic Groups Are Divided Across America

The United States may be a melting pot, but many ancestry groups still stick together.

Take German-Americans, the country’s largest ancestry group with 49 million members. While they make up more than 30% of the population in the Midwest, they account for less than 10% of the population in the Deep South and California.

Irish-Americans are everywhere in the North East, but almost nowhere in the South West. Meanwhile, there are hardly any Mexican-Americans in New England.

Maps of the largest ancestry and racial groups in America based on the American Community Survey can be found in a book called “Ancestry & Ethnicity in America.” With permission from Grey House Publishing, we’re posting them here.

