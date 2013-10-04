MAPS: Here Are The Most Popular Media Outlets In Every State

Web URL shortener Bit.ly is out with an outstanding new tool that shows the popularity of different media outlets in every state.

The visualisation incorporated the data Bit.ly has collected about short links that send people to different online media properties.

The real-time media map allows us to look at which sites were most popular in every state.

Here, for instance, is the top online media property in every state. It’s worth noting that despite its inclusion here, POLITICO also produces a daily print edition.

BIT.LY

Here’s the most popular magazine in each state, according to Bit.ly’s data:

BIT.LY

Here are the most popular television and radio sites:

BIT.LY

And, lastly, the most popular newspapers:

BIT.LY

