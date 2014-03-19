Gorgeous Maps Of The World Made With Iconic Local Foods

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin China is made up of various types of noodles.

New Zealand photographer Henry Hargreaves has always liked to play with his food. In his newest collaboration with food stylist Caitlin Levin and typographer Sarit Melmed, Hargreaves takes playing with food to another level by creating maps that use the iconic foods of the countries and continents that they depict.

Before he was a photographer, Hargreaves worked in the food industry and found himself fascinated by how what people ordered reflected their personality. In many ways, Food Maps similarly reflects how what we eat connects with who we are.

Hargreaves, Levin, and Melmed shared some of their playful maps with us here, but you can see more of Hargreaves and Levin’s work at their website. Note that each map is made using real food.

France is made out of bread and cheese.

The United States is made out of different types of corn and corn products.

Japan is made out of different types of seaweed.

Australia is made from “shrimp on the barbie,” a traditional Christmas food.

Africa is made of bananas and plantains.

India is, of course, made of spices.

The United Kingdom and Ireland are made out of biscuits.

South America is made up of citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits.

New Zealand, Hargreaves’ home country, is constructed out of kiwis. Though not native to the country, they have been hugely popular in the country since they were first introduced in the early 1900s.

Similarly, while tomatoes are not native to Italy (they actually come from South America), they have since become central to Italian cuisine.

If you are interested in how they actually made the maps, check out their making-of video here:

Food Maps from Kiwi and Eagle on Vimeo.

