Gorgeous Maps Of The World Made With Iconic Local Foods

Harrison Jacobs
ChinaHenry Hargreaves/Caitlin LevinChina is made up of various types of noodles.

New Zealand photographer Henry Hargreaves has always liked to play with his food. In his newest collaboration with food stylist Caitlin Levin and typographer Sarit Melmed, Hargreaves takes playing with food to another level by creating maps that use the iconic foods of the countries and continents that they depict.

Before he was a photographer, Hargreaves worked in the food industry and found himself fascinated by how what people ordered reflected their personality. In many ways, Food Maps similarly reflects how what we eat connects with who we are.

Hargreaves, Levin, and Melmed shared some of their playful maps with us here, but you can see more of Hargreaves and Levin’s work at their website. Note that each map is made using real food.

France is made out of bread and cheese.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

The United States is made out of different types of corn and corn products.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

Japan is made out of different types of seaweed.

JapanHenry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

Australia is made from “shrimp on the barbie,” a traditional Christmas food.

AUSTRALIAHenry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

Africa is made of bananas and plantains.

AFRICAHenry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

India is, of course, made of spices.

IndiaHenry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

The United Kingdom and Ireland are made out of biscuits.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

South America is made up of citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

New Zealand, Hargreaves’ home country, is constructed out of kiwis. Though not native to the country, they have been hugely popular in the country since they were first introduced in the early 1900s.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

Similarly, while tomatoes are not native to Italy (they actually come from South America), they have since become central to Italian cuisine.

Henry Hargreaves/Caitlin Levin

If you are interested in how they actually made the maps, check out their making-of video here:

