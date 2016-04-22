MAPPED: Where in Europe has the greatest economic and political risks

Europe is in danger of being ripped apart.

That’s according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s new report entitled “Europe stretched to the limit,” which details the situations causing the greatest stress to Europe right now.

Among one of the gravest risks is the migration crisis in Europe — the worst since World War II.

However, other issues like Britain’s referendum on whether to remain in or leave the European Union, the bleak outlook for Greece’s economy, and monetary policy are also causing strain on Europe.

And in two charts, the EIU outlined exactly where in Europe there’s a greater risk of economic meltdown or high levels of political instability between 2016 and 2020 (green=least risk, red=most risk):

