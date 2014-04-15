US

9 Animated Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World

Sam Rega

The United States is 3.719 million square miles while Africa is 11.72 million square miles. Sometimes it's difficult to understand how large a country is based on square miles alone. Utilising these nine maps, we've put countries and continents in a unique geographical perspective. Produced by Sam Rega. Research by Christina Sterbenz and illustrations by Mike Nudelman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.