9 Animated Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; The United States is 3.719 million square miles while Africa is 11.72 million square miles. Sometimes it's difficult to understand how large a country is based on square miles alone. Utilising these nine maps, we've put countries and continents in a unique geographical perspective. Produced by Sam Rega. Research by Christina Sterbenz and illustrations by Mike Nudelman.

