MAPS: A Poll Asked Europeans Which Countries Were Drunkest, Hottest, And Had the Silliest Accents

So the Europe subreddit recently celebrated their 30,000th subscriber with an informal poll that sought to figure out what Europeans thought of other Europeans.



The results of the “sillier” questions were absolutely hilarious.

These maps were compiled and published by user IchBinSisyphos and show what European redditors really think of other Europeans. While IchBinSisyphos cautioned that they didn’t think they are of much significance outside of the sub, they gave us permission to publish the maps.

Respondents were asked questions and told that they had to pick a country besides their own.

The most common least-favourite country is Vatican City. Russia and France were also rather disliked.

Everyone loves Germany.

Russia wins this superlative by a mile.

BREAKING: Swedes are hot.

The rest of Europe considers the French accent to be very silly.

