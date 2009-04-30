Mapping The Changes In Our Grid

NPR is in the midst of a big series on the changing electricity infrastructure in America. As a part of their series, they’ve made some nifty interactive maps that show how our electricity might change in the coming years. Below is one map showing how wind power distribution, and another shows location of all our power plants. Click on them for the full interactive version.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.