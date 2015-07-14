Here's where people spend the most time working out

Californians spend about twice as long working out per week as the residents of North Dakota.

Exercise-tracking apps MyFitnessPal and MapMyFitness recently released an analysis of their users’ workout data to assess fitness levels across the United States. One of the variables they measured was users’ time spent running, biking, or doing other exercise each week.

Business Insider made this map showing the average amount of time users in each state reported working out:

People who use fitness tracking apps are by no means a random sample of Americans, but the data show some interesting variability in exercise habits around the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.