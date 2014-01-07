This Map Shows How People Around The World Think About America

The Pew Research Global Attitudes Project tracks public opinion around the world on a number of subjects. In early 2013, they asked people in 39 countries whether they had a favourable or unfavorable view of the United States. We rendered this data in the following map:

Some highlights from the survey:

81% of Americans approve of their country, but three countries have a higher opinion of the U.S. — Ghana (83%), Israel (83%), and the Philippines (85%).

Pakistanis hold the lowest opinion of the U.S. out of the surveyed countries with an approval rating of just 11%.

The Western Hemisphere mostly approves of the United States, with only Argentina (41%) holding an approval rating under 50% among surveyed countries in the Americas.

Check out the full results at Pew Research’s website.

