New Yorkers Say These Neighborhoods Have The City's Best Food [MAP]

Last week we published a set of maps from a poll of New Yorkers about certain popular neighborhoods. While we couldn’t include every neighbourhood, we did get an excellent picture of how New Yorkers perceive their city.

One of the most interesting maps was the one which asked about the best food in all of New York.

Here are the top five, with the per cent of the vote they recieved:

Greenwich Village – 10% Midtown – 10% East Village – 9% Little Italy – 8% Upper East Side – 6%

Here’s the map of the neighborhoods with the best food:

