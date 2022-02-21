Here are Donetsk and Luhansk, the 2 separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent states

- Russia recognized two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states on Monday.
- Ukraine has been fighting Kremlin-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014.
- The move drew swift condemnation from the West and was seen as a pretext for war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, as independent states, drawing swift condemnations from the West and promises of sanctions.
Putin also ordered troops into the regions for a “peacekeeping” operation, the details of which were not immediately clear. Ukraine has been fighting Kremlin-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014. Russia has denied having its own troops on the ground in the regions, despite evidence of their presence.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Putin orders Russian troops to eastern Ukraine for ‘peacekeeping’ operation, a major escalation towards a war