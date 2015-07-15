Here's where America's bankrupt people live

Credit and consumer law firm Lexington Law recently did an analysis of the geography of bankruptcies. Using statistics from the US Court system’s online report of how many bankruptcies were filed in each US county between April 2014 and March 2015, they analysed patterns in who goes bankrupt and where they live.

Using Lexington Law’s data, we put together this map showing which US counties had the most bankruptcies, adjusted by 2014 population:

For more, check out Lexington Law’s study here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.