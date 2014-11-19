MAP: Where All The Single People In London Are Living

If you’re young, single, and living in London, don’t worry, a lot of other Brits are in the same boat.

The graphic below, which appears in “The Information Capital” by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti, reveals that more than half of Londoners in their twenties are living sans boyfriend or girlfriend. The number of singles plunges as people enter their thirties. By age 60, most people have found their other half.

The maps on the bottom show where single and married Londoners tend to cluster. The darker the shade of pink, the higher the concentration of each relationship status. You can see that Hoxton and Clapham, both up-and-coming areas of the capital, are popular spots for singles. Married people move toward the outskirts of the city.

(Click on the image to enlarge)

“The Information Capital” is published by Particular Books and is available on Amazon for £11.00.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.