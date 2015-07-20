This map shows what $100 is actually worth in your city

A dollar goes further in some cities than others.

The Tax Foundation released a map showing the relative value of $US100 in every metro area compared with the national average using the data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In expensive cities in California and the northeast, you can afford comparatively less than average; in less expensive areas like rural Texas, you can afford comparatively more than average.

“With MSA-level data, we can see price differences are even larger than the ones on our previous map [which shows how much $US100 is actually worth in each state]; in some cases, they can be well over forty per cent” according to the Tax Foundation.

Here’s the map:

