MAP: These 7 Tiny Orange Splotches Are Responsible For A Quarter Of US GDP

We recently posted Reddit user Alexandr Trubetskoy’s map showing that half of all U.S. GDP comes from just 23 metropolitan areas.

Trubetskoy went a step further and broke all American economic activity down into quartiles in this map:

The top seven metro areas, together responsible for a quarter of U.S. economic activity, are not overly surprising:

Here is the second quartile:

Together, these groups account for about half of U.S. overall GDP.

