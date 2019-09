If you’re driving home for Thanksgiving this week and you’re on a tight budget, then you may want to plan your gas stops carefully.



Here’s a map of national average gas prices via Gasbuddy.

Photo: GasBuddy

SEE ALSO: The 11 Factors That Determine Gas Prices >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.