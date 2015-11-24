This map shows how some US corporations are worth more than the entire stock markets of other countries

Sometimes it helps to employ unconventional perspectives when thinking about the size of things.

So here’s a pretty awesome map from Bank of America Merrill Lynch comparing major US companies to entire emerging market stock indices.

The big message here is that some US companies are worth roughly the same as entire emerging markets’ stock markets. Conversely, this also shows how small other countries’ markets are relative to the US’.

For example: Google and Amazon together are worth about $US838 billion, while China’s market is worth $US836 billion. Meanwhile Netflix is worth $US49 billion — roughly the equivalent of Poland’s market.

Check out the map below.

