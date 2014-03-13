The Universities With The Most Students In Each State [MAP]

Peter Jacobs

Higher education information website eCollegeFinder has put together this great map showing the university in each state with the largest student population.

Unsurprisingly, the map is dominated by public universities. Only two private schools — New York University and Brigham Young University — were large enough to represent their states.

eCollegeFinder’s Mike Simmons put the map together using data from the National Center for Education Statistics, he told Business Insider.

“To gather the information, I first started with brainstorming what I thought were the major universities in each state … When I had a good list together, I decided that I needed to select one source to use for actual population data to be consistent across the board,” Simmons said.

According to Simmons’ data, the largest university in the country is Arizona State University, with more than 70,000 students. Each of the schools has over 10,000 students — all together, they have 1,563,376 students, about 6% of the country’s current 18-23 year old population.

Via eCollegeFinder, these are the biggest universities in each state:

Map Most Students University StateVia eCollegeFinder

eCollegeFinder also compiled an excellent state by state breakdown of just how many students are at each school:

Alabama — University of Alabama

  • Location – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Undergraduates — 28,026
  • Total Students — 33,503

Alaska — University of Alaska

  • Location — Anchorage, Alaska
  • Undergraduates — 16,498
  • Total Students — 17,497

Arizona — Arizona State University

  • Location — Tempe, Arizona
  • Undergraduates — 59,382
  • Total Students — 73,378

Arkansas — University of Arkansas

  • Location — Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Undergraduates — 20,350
  • Total Students — 24,537

California — University of California, Los Angeles

  • Location — Los Angeles, California
  • Undergraduates — 27,941
  • Total Students — 39,945

Colorado — University of Colorado

  • Location — Boulder, Colorado
  • Undergraduates — 25,941
  • Total Students — 31,945

Connecticut — University of Connecticut

  • Location — Storrs, Connecticut
  • Undergraduates — 17,528
  • Total Students — 25,483

Delaware — University of Delaware

  • Location — Newark, Delaware
  • Undergraduates — 18,202
  • Total Students — 21,856

Florida — University of Central Florida

  • Location — Orlando, Florida
  • Undergraduates — 51,010
  • Total Students — 59,601

Georgia — University of Georgia

  • Location — Athens, Georgia
  • Undergraduates — 26,259
  • Total Students — 34,519

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

  • Location — Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Undergraduates — 14,655
  • Total Students — 20,426

Idaho — Boise State University

  • Location — Boise Idaho
  • Undergraduates — 19,477
  • Total Students — 22,344

Illinois — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

  • Location — Champaign, Illinois
  • Undergraduates — 32,281
  • Total Students — 44,520

Indiana — Indiana University Bloomington

  • Location — Bloomington, Indiana
  • Undergraduates — 32,371
  • Total Students — 42,133

Iowa — University of Iowa

  • Location — Iowa City, Iowa
  • Undergraduates — 21,999
  • Total Students — 30,129

Kansas — University of Kansas

  • Location — Lawrence, Kansas
  • Undergraduates — 19,169
  • Total Students — 27,135

Kentucky — University of Kentucky

  • Location — Lexington, Kentucky
  • Undergraduates — 20,827
  • Total Students — 28,034

Louisiana — Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College

  • Location — Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Undergraduates — 24,626
  • Total Students — 30,255

Maine — University of Maine

  • Location — Orono, Maine
  • Undergraduates — 8,778
  • Total Students — 10,901

Maryland — University of Maryland, College Park

  • Location — College Park, Maryland
  • Undergraduates — 26,538
  • Total Students — 37,248

Massachusetts — University of Massachusetts Amherst

  • Location — Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Undergraduates — 21,928
  • Total Students — 28,236

Michigan — Michigan State University

  • Location — East Lansing, Michigan
  • Undergraduates — 37,354
  • Total Students — 48,783

Minnesota — University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

  • Location — Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Undergraduates — 34,469
  • Total Students — 51,853

Mississippi — Mississippi State University

  • Location — Mississippi State University, Mississippi
  • Undergraduates — 16,390
  • Total Students — 20,365

Missouri — University of Missouri — Columbia

  • Location — Columbia, Missouri
  • Undergraduates — 26,960
  • Total Students — 34,704

Montana — Montana State University

  • Location — Bozeman, Montana
  • Undergraduates — 12,679
  • Total Students — 14,269

Nebraska — University of Nebraska — Lincoln

  • Location — Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Undergraduates — 19,103
  • Total Students — 24,207

Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

  • Location — Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Undergraduates — 22,429
  • Total Students — 27,389

New Hampshire — University of New Hampshire

  • Location — Durham, New Hampshire
  • Undergraduates — 12,804
  • Total Students — 15,267

New Jersey — Rutgers University — New Brunswick

  • Location — New Brunswick, New Jersey
  • Undergraduates — 31,593
  • Total Students — 40,434

New Mexico — University of New Mexico

  • Location — Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Undergraduates — 22,773
  • Total Students — 29,033

New York — New York University

  • Location — New York, New York
  • Undergraduates — 22,498
  • Total Students — 44,516

North Carolina — North Carolina State University

  • Location — Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Undergraduates — 24,833
  • Total Students — 34,340

North Dakota — University of North Dakota

  • Location — Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • Undergraduates — 11,952
  • Total Students — 15,250

Ohio — Ohio State University

  • Location — Columbus, Ohio
  • Undergraduates — 42,058
  • Total Students — 56,387

Oklahoma — University of Oklahoma

  • Location — Norman, Oklahoma
  • Undergraduates — 21,109
  • Total Students — 27,507

Oregon — Portland State University

  • Location — Portland, Oregon
  • Undergraduates — 22,770
  • Total Students — 28,287

Pennsylvania — Pennsylvania State University

  • Location — University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Undergraduates — 39,192
  • Total Students — 45,783

Rhode Island — University of Rhode Island

  • Location — Kingston, Rhode Island
  • Undergraduates — 13,376
  • Total Students — 16,451

South Carolina — University of South Carolina

  • Location — Columbia, South Carolina
  • Undergraduates — 23,363
  • Total Students — 31,288

South Dakota — South Dakota State University

  • Location — Brookings, South Dakota
  • Undergraduates — 11,118
  • Total Students — 12,583

Tennessee — University of Tennessee

  • Location — Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Undergraduates — 20,916
  • Total Students — 29,883

Texas — Texas A&M University

  • Location — College Station, Texas
  • Undergraduates — 40,104
  • Total Students — 50,627

Utah — Brigham Young University

  • Location — Provo, Utah
  • Undergraduates — 31,060
  • Total Students — 34,409

Vermont — University of Vermont

  • Location — Burlington, Vermont
  • Undergraduates — 11,211
  • Total Students — 13,098

Virginia — George Mason University

  • Location — Fairfax, Virginia
  • Undergraduates — 20,653
  • Total Students — 32,961

Washington — University of Washington

  • Location — Seattle, Washington
  • Undergraduates — 29,475
  • Total Students — 43,485

West Virginia — West Virginia University

  • Location — Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Undergraduates — 22,827
  • Total Students — 29,707

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin — Madison

  • Location — Madison, Wisconsin
  • Undergraduates — 30,301
  • Total Students — 42,269

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

