The Universities With The Most Students In Each State [MAP]

Higher education information website eCollegeFinder has put together this great map showing the university in each state with the largest student population.
Unsurprisingly, the map is dominated by public universities. Only two private schools — New York University and Brigham Young University — were large enough to represent their states.
eCollegeFinder’s Mike Simmons put the map together using data from the National Center for Education Statistics, he told Business Insider.
“To gather the information, I first started with brainstorming what I thought were the major universities in each state … When I had a good list together, I decided that I needed to select one source to use for actual population data to be consistent across the board,” Simmons said.
According to Simmons’ data, the largest university in the country is Arizona State University, with more than 70,000 students. Each of the schools has over 10,000 students — all together, they have 1,563,376 students, about 6% of the country’s current 18-23 year old population.
Via eCollegeFinder, these are the biggest universities in each state:
eCollegeFinder also compiled an excellent state by state breakdown of just how many students are at each school:
Alabama — University of Alabama
- Location – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Undergraduates — 28,026
- Total Students — 33,503
Alaska — University of Alaska
- Location — Anchorage, Alaska
- Undergraduates — 16,498
- Total Students — 17,497
Arizona — Arizona State University
- Location — Tempe, Arizona
- Undergraduates — 59,382
- Total Students — 73,378
Arkansas — University of Arkansas
- Location — Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Undergraduates — 20,350
- Total Students — 24,537
California — University of California, Los Angeles
- Location — Los Angeles, California
- Undergraduates — 27,941
- Total Students — 39,945
Colorado — University of Colorado
- Location — Boulder, Colorado
- Undergraduates — 25,941
- Total Students — 31,945
Connecticut — University of Connecticut
- Location — Storrs, Connecticut
- Undergraduates — 17,528
- Total Students — 25,483
Delaware — University of Delaware
- Location — Newark, Delaware
- Undergraduates — 18,202
- Total Students — 21,856
Florida — University of Central Florida
- Location — Orlando, Florida
- Undergraduates — 51,010
- Total Students — 59,601
Georgia — University of Georgia
- Location — Athens, Georgia
- Undergraduates — 26,259
- Total Students — 34,519
Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa
- Location — Honolulu, Hawaii
- Undergraduates — 14,655
- Total Students — 20,426
Idaho — Boise State University
- Location — Boise Idaho
- Undergraduates — 19,477
- Total Students — 22,344
Illinois — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Location — Champaign, Illinois
- Undergraduates — 32,281
- Total Students — 44,520
Indiana — Indiana University Bloomington
- Location — Bloomington, Indiana
- Undergraduates — 32,371
- Total Students — 42,133
Iowa — University of Iowa
- Location — Iowa City, Iowa
- Undergraduates — 21,999
- Total Students — 30,129
Kansas — University of Kansas
- Location — Lawrence, Kansas
- Undergraduates — 19,169
- Total Students — 27,135
Kentucky — University of Kentucky
- Location — Lexington, Kentucky
- Undergraduates — 20,827
- Total Students — 28,034
Louisiana — Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
- Location — Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Undergraduates — 24,626
- Total Students — 30,255
Maine — University of Maine
- Location — Orono, Maine
- Undergraduates — 8,778
- Total Students — 10,901
Maryland — University of Maryland, College Park
- Location — College Park, Maryland
- Undergraduates — 26,538
- Total Students — 37,248
Massachusetts — University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Location — Amherst, Massachusetts
- Undergraduates — 21,928
- Total Students — 28,236
Michigan — Michigan State University
- Location — East Lansing, Michigan
- Undergraduates — 37,354
- Total Students — 48,783
Minnesota — University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
- Location — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Undergraduates — 34,469
- Total Students — 51,853
Mississippi — Mississippi State University
- Location — Mississippi State University, Mississippi
- Undergraduates — 16,390
- Total Students — 20,365
Missouri — University of Missouri — Columbia
- Location — Columbia, Missouri
- Undergraduates — 26,960
- Total Students — 34,704
Montana — Montana State University
- Location — Bozeman, Montana
- Undergraduates — 12,679
- Total Students — 14,269
Nebraska — University of Nebraska — Lincoln
- Location — Lincoln, Nebraska
- Undergraduates — 19,103
- Total Students — 24,207
Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Location — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Undergraduates — 22,429
- Total Students — 27,389
New Hampshire — University of New Hampshire
- Location — Durham, New Hampshire
- Undergraduates — 12,804
- Total Students — 15,267
New Jersey — Rutgers University — New Brunswick
- Location — New Brunswick, New Jersey
- Undergraduates — 31,593
- Total Students — 40,434
New Mexico — University of New Mexico
- Location — Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Undergraduates — 22,773
- Total Students — 29,033
New York — New York University
- Location — New York, New York
- Undergraduates — 22,498
- Total Students — 44,516
North Carolina — North Carolina State University
- Location — Raleigh, North Carolina
- Undergraduates — 24,833
- Total Students — 34,340
North Dakota — University of North Dakota
- Location — Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Undergraduates — 11,952
- Total Students — 15,250
Ohio — Ohio State University
- Location — Columbus, Ohio
- Undergraduates — 42,058
- Total Students — 56,387
Oklahoma — University of Oklahoma
- Location — Norman, Oklahoma
- Undergraduates — 21,109
- Total Students — 27,507
Oregon — Portland State University
- Location — Portland, Oregon
- Undergraduates — 22,770
- Total Students — 28,287
Pennsylvania — Pennsylvania State University
- Location — University Park, Pennsylvania
- Undergraduates — 39,192
- Total Students — 45,783
Rhode Island — University of Rhode Island
- Location — Kingston, Rhode Island
- Undergraduates — 13,376
- Total Students — 16,451
South Carolina — University of South Carolina
- Location — Columbia, South Carolina
- Undergraduates — 23,363
- Total Students — 31,288
South Dakota — South Dakota State University
- Location — Brookings, South Dakota
- Undergraduates — 11,118
- Total Students — 12,583
Tennessee — University of Tennessee
- Location — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Undergraduates — 20,916
- Total Students — 29,883
Texas — Texas A&M University
- Location — College Station, Texas
- Undergraduates — 40,104
- Total Students — 50,627
Utah — Brigham Young University
- Location — Provo, Utah
- Undergraduates — 31,060
- Total Students — 34,409
Vermont — University of Vermont
- Location — Burlington, Vermont
- Undergraduates — 11,211
- Total Students — 13,098
Virginia — George Mason University
- Location — Fairfax, Virginia
- Undergraduates — 20,653
- Total Students — 32,961
Washington — University of Washington
- Location — Seattle, Washington
- Undergraduates — 29,475
- Total Students — 43,485
West Virginia — West Virginia University
- Location — Morgantown, West Virginia
- Undergraduates — 22,827
- Total Students — 29,707
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin — Madison
- Location — Madison, Wisconsin
- Undergraduates — 30,301
- Total Students — 42,269
Wyoming — University of Wyoming
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.