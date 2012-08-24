This Map Of Underwater Homeowners Shows The Sunbelt Is Still Scorched

Zillow is out with a new map showing the concentration of underwater homeowners — those who owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth — by county.



The actual data: 30.9 per cent of U.S. homeowners with a mortgage were underwater, down from 31.4 per cent last quarter.

The main conclusion: the Sun Belt — California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida — are, four years later, still digging out from under the crisis. Same for much of Michigan.

Photo: Zillow

They also have a breakdown of cities, which basically tells the same story. The red shows the per cent of underwater homeowners who have missed payments.

Photo: Zillow

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

