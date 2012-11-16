MAP: Here's Where You'll Find America's Underwater Homeowners

Here’s the latest map from Zillow showing underwater homeowners — those who owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth — by county for which data is available.



Photo: Zillow

While the places may look familiar, the news has actually improved. Zillow says Q3 home values showed the biggest quarterly gain since 2006. “National home values appreciated 1.3 per cent from Q2 to Q3 2012, with much of that appreciation focused in hard-hit areas, like Arizona, Florida and California,” they say.

In any event, here’s the breakdown according to major city:

Photo: Zillow

