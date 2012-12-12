MAP: The Trajectory Of North Korea's Rocket

Earlier this evening, North Korea launched a rocket, which reportedly later crashed around 300km east of the Philippines.



While it did not send a satellite into orbit as North Korea claims, it did travel around 1,600 miles, which many consider significant progress.

Here’s a map of the rocket’s trajectory from Japan’s NHK news. It shows where the first and second stage fell.

Photo: NHK

