MAP: Tracking Australia's east coast property boom of 2015

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Location is the crucial factor in a decision to buy property. The saying “location, location, location” isn’t famous for no reason.

As these three tweets from Cameron Kusher, senior research analyst at CoreLogic RP Data reveal below, when it comes to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane’s residential property markets last year, the hottest locations for capital growth were inner city areas.

They track median residential property price growth, colour-coded by the amount they grew by region.

We start with Sydney, Australia’s largest and most expensive property market, where most regions experienced substantial growth in 2015.

Change in Syd median house values 2015. Red is >20%, orange 10%-20%, yellow 0-10%, green -5%-0%, blue <-5% #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/Ji6adnEWJb — Cameron Kusher (@cmkusher) January 19, 2016

And here’s Melbourne’s performance by geographic location. Like Sydney, prices – particularly around the CBD – recorded substantial capital growth.

2015 change in Mel house values: red >20%, orange 10-20%, yellow 0-10%, green -5-0%, blue <-5% #ausbiz #ausproperty pic.twitter.com/Kw3I5eZcAC — Cameron Kusher (@cmkusher) January 19, 2016

Finally, Brisbane’s performance over 2015. Compared to Sydney and Melbourne, most areas saw median prices rise between 0-10%.

Bne house value changes in 2015: red >20%, orange 10-20%, yellow 0-10%, green -5-0%, blue <-5% #ausbiz #ausproperty pic.twitter.com/gHbit1izQa — Cameron Kusher (@cmkusher) January 19, 2016

Understandably, after a period of such stellar capital growth, expectations for price gains are considerably lower for the year ahead.

You can follow Cameron on Twitter. His handle is @cmkusher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.