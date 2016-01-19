MAP: Tracking Australia's east coast property boom of 2015

David Scutt
Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Location is the crucial factor in a decision to buy property. The saying “location, location, location” isn’t famous for no reason.

As these three tweets from Cameron Kusher, senior research analyst at CoreLogic RP Data reveal below, when it comes to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane’s residential property markets last year, the hottest locations for capital growth were inner city areas.

They track median residential property price growth, colour-coded by the amount they grew by region.

We start with Sydney, Australia’s largest and most expensive property market, where most regions experienced substantial growth in 2015.

And here’s Melbourne’s performance by geographic location. Like Sydney, prices – particularly around the CBD – recorded substantial capital growth.

Finally, Brisbane’s performance over 2015. Compared to Sydney and Melbourne, most areas saw median prices rise between 0-10%.

Understandably, after a period of such stellar capital growth, expectations for price gains are considerably lower for the year ahead.

You can follow Cameron on Twitter. His handle is @cmkusher.

