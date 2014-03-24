MAP: Today's MH370 Search Area Is Hundreds Of Kilometres East Of Previous Zones

Today’s search area for the missing Malaysian Airlines jet reaches hundreds of kilometres east of the zones combed last week.

Today’s search zone is about 1,970km south-west of Perth and edging closer to 100 degrees east in latitude. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has been searching for the plane for seven days now, and it has been missing for a total of 16 days.

Original satellite imagery logged possible objects about 2,500km south-west of Perth at a latitude of about 90 degrees east.

Each day officials move the search zone according to ocean and weather conditions and as today’s map shows it has moved hundreds of kilometres east since Tuesday last week.

Today’s plan is for 10 planes to search two areas which total about 68,500 square kilometres.

Two Chinese military aircraft, two RAAF P3 Orions and three ultra-long range civil jets were all wheels-up and en route to the search area before midday AEDT today.

A US Navy P8 Poseidon aircraft is due to depart for the search zone at about 1pm and two Japanese P3 Orion planes are scheduled to depart after 4pm.

