MAP: The top expat destination of 2015 may surprise you

Growing expatriate communities overseas, strong international relationships and trade deals, as well as advancements in technology for communicating, the transition can be made relativity smooth.

In fact, there are now as many as 53 million expats in the world, with an estimated growth of up to 56.8 million by 2017, according to international market research and consulting company Finaccord.

While this is a booming sector, their destination may surprise you.

Along with the obvious countries for expats such as Singapore, Canada and Australia, Ecuador has topped the list as the best expat destination in 2015.

Research pulled together by Expat Insider 2015 — which surveyed 14,000 respondents from 195 countries — has created this map to show you the ranking of countries according to expats.

Using measures such as personal finance, quality of life, leisure options, personal happiness, travel and transport, health, safety and well-being, and many more Ecuador was ranked the best place for expats.

According to the report these expats in Ecuador don’t plan on leaving any time soon.

The majority of expats living in Ecuador are Americans and of the average age is 51.9 years.

“The country seems to attract those who plan on a long-term stay. In fact, 45% say that they might stay there forever,” reads the report.

