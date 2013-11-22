MAP: The Top College Destinations In America

The American Institute of Economic Research just released its College Destinations Index, which ranked the best college towns in the country based on their academic environment, quality of life, and professional opportunity.

The index separated the destinations by population size.

Major metro areas were cities with more than 2.5 million residents, while mid-size metros had between 1 and 2.5 million residents, and small metros had between 250,000 and 1 million. The top college towns were defined as cities with less than 250,000 residents.

This map shows the top college destinations in America. You can read the full report over at the American Institute of Economic Research.

Click here to learn more about the top 20 college towns.

