Here Are The Only 10 States Than Have More Men Than Women

It is pretty widely known that there are slightly more women than men in the world, but within the United States, the sexes are not evenly distributed among the states.

This map shows the ratio of men to women in each of the 50 states, based on 2010 U.S. Census data. States in blue have more men than women, and states in red have more women than men. The darker the colours, the greater the disparity. We first saw Redditor Funkdified make this map, and wanted to recreate his work.

Over the entire United States, there are about 97 men for every 100 women, and in all but 10 states, women outnumber men. Alaska is by far the manliest state, with almost 109 men for every 100 women. Washington D.C. is home to only about 90 men for every 100 women.

Here are the states ranked by men per 100 women:

State Men per 100 Women Alaska 108.5 Wyoming 104.1 North Dakota 102.1 Nevada 102.0 Utah 100.9 Montana 100.8 Colorado 100.5 Idaho 100.4 Hawaii 100.3 South Dakota 100.1 Washington 99.3 California 98.8 Arizona 98.7 Wisconsin 98.5 Minnesota 98.5 Nebraska 98.5 Kansas 98.4 Texas 98.4 Iowa 98.1 Oklahoma 98.0 Oregon 98.0 New Mexico 97.7 New Hampshire 97.3 West Virginia 97.3 Vermont 97.1 Kentucky 96.8 Indiana 96.8 Arkansas 96.5 Virginia 96.3 Michigan 96.3 Illinois 96.2 Missouri 96.0 Louisiana 95.9 Maine 95.8 Florida 95.6 Ohio 95.4 Georgia 95.4 Tennessee 95.1 Pennsylvania 95.1 North Carolina 95.0 New Jersey 94.8 Connecticut 94.8 South Carolina 94.7 Mississippi 94.4 Alabama 94.3 Delaware 93.9 New York 93.8 Massachusetts 93.7 Maryland 93.6 Rhode Island 93.4 District of Columbia 89.5 United States 96.7

