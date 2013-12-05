Here Are The Only 10 States Than Have More Men Than Women

It is pretty widely known that there are slightly more women than men in the world, but within the United States, the sexes are not evenly distributed among the states.
This map shows the ratio of men to women in each of the 50 states, based on 2010 U.S. Census data. States in blue have more men than women, and states in red have more women than men. The darker the colours, the greater the disparity. We first saw Redditor Funkdified make this map, and wanted to recreate his work.
Over the entire United States, there are about 97 men for every 100 women, and in all but 10 states, women outnumber men. Alaska is by far the manliest state, with almost 109 men for every 100 women. Washington D.C. is home to only about 90 men for every 100 women.
Here are the states ranked by men per 100 women:
|State
|Men per 100 Women
|Alaska
|108.5
|Wyoming
|104.1
|North Dakota
|102.1
|Nevada
|102.0
|Utah
|100.9
|Montana
|100.8
|Colorado
|100.5
|Idaho
|100.4
|Hawaii
|100.3
|South Dakota
|100.1
|Washington
|99.3
|California
|98.8
|Arizona
|98.7
|Wisconsin
|98.5
|Minnesota
|98.5
|Nebraska
|98.5
|Kansas
|98.4
|Texas
|98.4
|Iowa
|98.1
|Oklahoma
|98.0
|Oregon
|98.0
|New Mexico
|97.7
|New Hampshire
|97.3
|West Virginia
|97.3
|Vermont
|97.1
|Kentucky
|96.8
|Indiana
|96.8
|Arkansas
|96.5
|Virginia
|96.3
|Michigan
|96.3
|Illinois
|96.2
|Missouri
|96.0
|Louisiana
|95.9
|Maine
|95.8
|Florida
|95.6
|Ohio
|95.4
|Georgia
|95.4
|Tennessee
|95.1
|Pennsylvania
|95.1
|North Carolina
|95.0
|New Jersey
|94.8
|Connecticut
|94.8
|South Carolina
|94.7
|Mississippi
|94.4
|Alabama
|94.3
|Delaware
|93.9
|New York
|93.8
|Massachusetts
|93.7
|Maryland
|93.6
|Rhode Island
|93.4
|District of Columbia
|89.5
|United States
|96.7
