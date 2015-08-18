MAP: The salary you need to buy a median-priced home in each of Australia's major cities

To buy a median-priced property in Sydney you need to be earning more than $106,000 a year.
The average annual wage in Australia is around $75,000, which means as property prices in Australia continue their hot run, more people are finding buying home is an unattainable dream.
Whichrealestateagent.com has run some numbers to figure out how much a person needs to earn to buy a median-priced house in some of Australia’s major cities.
While the median house price can vary significantly between suburbs, the calculations are based on a single person who has no dependants and puts down a 20% deposit on a 25-year home loan at an interest rate of 5%. The calculations are also based on having annual expenses of $17,907 and all other after tax income is allocated to making loan repayments.
What it found was Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth were the most affordable capital cities. To purchase a median priced home in those cities a homebuyer needs an annual salary of less than $66,500.
Here’s the map.
And here’s the breakdown.
Sydney
Median house price: $900,000
Salary required: $106,000
Hobart
Median house price: $347,000
Salary required: $49,000
Adelaide
Median house price: $430,000
Salary required: $57,100
Brisbane
Median house price: $487,000
Salary required: $62,900
Perth
Median house price: $525,000
Salary required: $66,500
Darwin
Median house price: $585,000
Salary required: $72,500
Canberra
Median house price: $590,000
Salary required: $73,300
Melbourne
Median house price: $615,000
Salary required: $75,400
NOW READ: I bought my first property in Sydney’s wild housing market a year ago — here’s what I’ve learned
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.