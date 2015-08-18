MAP: The salary you need to buy a median-priced home in each of Australia's major cities

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

To buy a median-priced property in Sydney you need to be earning more than $106,000 a year.

The average annual wage in Australia is around $75,000, which means as property prices in Australia continue their hot run, more people are finding buying home is an unattainable dream.

Whichrealestateagent.com has run some numbers to figure out how much a person needs to earn to buy a median-priced house in some of Australia’s major cities.

While the median house price can vary significantly between suburbs, the calculations are based on a single person who has no dependants and puts down a 20% deposit on a 25-year home loan at an interest rate of 5%. The calculations are also based on having annual expenses of $17,907 and all other after tax income is allocated to making loan repayments.

What it found was Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth were the most affordable capital cities. To purchase a median priced home in those cities a homebuyer needs an annual salary of less than $66,500.

Here’s the map.

Source: Which Real Estate Agent.

And here’s the breakdown.

Sydney

Median house price: $900,000

Salary required: $106,000

Hobart

Median house price: $347,000

Salary required: $49,000

Adelaide

Median house price: $430,000

Salary required: $57,100

Brisbane

Median house price: $487,000

Salary required: $62,900

Perth

Median house price: $525,000

Salary required: $66,500

Darwin

Median house price: $585,000

Salary required: $72,500

Canberra

Median house price: $590,000

Salary required: $73,300

Melbourne

Median house price: $615,000

Salary required: $75,400

