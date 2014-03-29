MAP: The New MH370 Search Zone Is 1680km West Of Perth

Acting on new information which suggests the missing Malaysian Airlines jet could’ve been flying faster than first believed, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority on Friday moved the search area about 1,100 kilometres north east in the Indian Ocean.

Covering approximately 319,000 square kilometres, the new search zone is 1,680 kilometres west of Perth in Western Australia.

The water depth in the zone is between 2000 and 4000 metres.

Helping to locate the missing plane’s black box, AMSA said a US towed pinger locator and an autonomous underwater vehicle have arrived in Perth.

