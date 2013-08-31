MAP: The Current Price Of Gas In Every US County

The national average price of gasoline is at its lowest level in at least two years.

“As the Labour Day weekend approaches, the U.S. national average retail price for regular gasoline has fallen 13 cents per gallon below the apparent summer peak of $US3.68 per gallon, reached on July 22,” said the EIA.

Here’s a map from the EIA showing those prices at the county level across the U.S.

