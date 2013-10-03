Vale Tom Clancy, The Man Who Took The US To War With 2.6 Billion People

Author and brand Tom Clancy has died.

His passing comes after a long career of writing — and co-writing — books about the U.S. hypothetically going to war with other countries.

The thing is, the foreign policy of the United States in the Clancy-verse is remarkably aggressive, and as a result the U.S. has invaded or gone to war with most of the world. By our calculation, in the Tom Clancy Universe the United States has been at war with no less than 2.6 billion people.

This list may not be 100%, as I cannot claim to know the entire corpus of Clancy literature. Let me know about missing elements here or here and I’ll gladly update the map.

Orange countries are when the U.S. fought the European Federation in the EndWar series. Red countries we fought outright. Light red nations were in a state of war with the U.S. when they were in the Soviet Union.

Here’s a rundown of when we fought who.

Colombia – Clear and Present Danger

Vietnam – Without Remorse

Japan – Debt of Honour, others

China – SSN: Strategies for Submarine Warfare

Iran and Iraq – as the combined U.I.R. in Executive Orders

Afghanistan – The Teeth of the Tiger

USSR [Too many times to really go into]

European Federation – EndWar series

This clearly doesn’t go into the video games, so any Clancy fans that want to help out feel free to get in touch.

