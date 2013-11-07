The Most Gentrified Cities In America

The Cleveland Fed today released a study of gentrification patterns and the effect of gentrification on residents’ financial health.

Daniel Hartley, the author of the study, defines a neighbourhood as gentrifying “if it is located in the central city of a metropolitan area and it goes from being in the bottom half of the distribution of home prices in the metropolitan area to the top half between 2000 and 2007”, noting that housing prices are a good overall reflection of the economic health of a neighbourhood.

“Though all cities experienced some gentrification, most saw less than a third of neighborhoods with the potential to gentrify do so,” wrote Hartley.

“Four cities saw significant shares of the neighborhoods that could gentrify, do so: Boston (61 per cent), Seattle (55 per cent), New York (46 per cent), and San Francisco (42 per cent). In Boston, the gentrifying neighborhoods represented about a fourth of the entire city’s population. In other cities, the proportion was much smaller.”

Below is a list of U.S. metros in order of percentage of a city’s low-price tracts that gentrified (third column).

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Proportion of low-price census tracts in the city (those with below-median MSA home value), per cent Proportion of the city’s low-price tracts that gentrified, per cent Proportion of the city’s total number of tracts that gentrified, per cent Boston 43 61 26 Seattle 17 55 9 New York City 40 46 18 San Francisco 31 42 13 Washington, DC 55 35 19 Atlanta 59 31 18 Chicago 57 28 16 Portland 48 28 13 Tampa 73 24 18 Los Angeles 51 23 12 Denver 52 23 12 Virginia Beach 31 23 7 Minneapolis 71 22 16 New Orleans 59 20 12 Austin 51 19 10 Jacksonville 61 17 10 Nashville 58 16 9 St. Louis 84 16 13 Anchorage 50 15 7 Honolulu 28 15 4 Las Vegas 53 15 8 Colorado Springs 48 14 7 Philadelphia 81 14 11 Albuquerque 47 13 6 Houston 55 13 7 Miami 62 12 8 Cincinnati 72 12 9 Fresno 57 11 6 Tucson 67 11 7 Charlotte 40 11 4 Phoenix 64 10 7 San Diego 46 10 5 Columbus 65 9 6 Indianapolis 60 8 5 Kansas City 68 8 6 Corpus Christi 45 8 4 Sacramento 64 8 5 Milwaukee 83 7 6 Pittsburgh 73 7 5 Dallas 52 7 4 Memphis 62 7 4 San Antonio 58 7 4 Lexington 52 7 3 Cleveland 93 7 6 Oklahoma City 55 7 4 Buffalo 78 6 5 El Paso 46 6 3 Omaha 54 6 3 Raleigh 35 4 2 Toledo 72 4 3 Wichita 57 4 2 Oakland 83 3 3 Baltimore 95 3 3 Tulsa 53 3 2 Detroit 94 3 2

The following map, based on the data in the study, shows the cities with the largest percentage of their gentrifiable neighborhoods actually gentrifying:

