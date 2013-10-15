MAP: The Best Bars In New York City Are In These Neighborhoods

Several days ago we published a set of maps from a poll of New Yorkers about certain popular neighborhoods. While we couldn’t include every neighbourhood, we did get an excellent picture of how New Yorkers perceive their city.

One of the most interesting maps was the one which asked about the best bars.

Here are the top 10, with the per cent of the vote they recieved:

East Village – 15% Greenwich Village – 12% Lower East Side – 11% Meatpacking District – 8% Midtown – 6% Williamsburg, Brooklyn – 6% SoHo – 5% Hell’s Kitchen – 5% Chelsea – 4% Tribeca – 4%

Here’s the map of the neighborhoods with the best bars:

