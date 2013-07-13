California Is Insanely Huge

Everyone knows that California has quite a few inhabitants.



With 38 million people in one state, California’s size dominates its neighbours. Still, knowing that there are 38 million people in California really fails to hammer home just how huge it is compared tio the rest of the country.

Luckily, redditor Hormisdas created this awesome map that shows the rest of America broken up into regions that share the population of the Golden State.

It’s weird to think that California is more populated than the entire New England region, or the entire American west, but this decisively shows it.

