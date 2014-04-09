This Map Shows Where People Most Hate Their Taxes

Residents of the tri-state area really hate their taxes.

People in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are the most likely of any state’s residents to say their state’s taxes are too high, according to new data released by Gallup on Wednesday. New York and New Jersey top the list, as 77 per cent of their residents say their taxes are too high. Next is Connecticut, where 76 per cent of residents think they’re paying too much.

The 50-state poll was conducted from June through December last year, and included interviews with at least 600 residents of each state. Across the U.S., an average of 50 per cent in each state said their state’s taxes are too high.

The top 10 states whose residents think they’re paying too much: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Vermont, and California.

And the top 11 whose residents are satisfied: Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, Nevada, Florida, Delaware, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Texas.

Here’s a map showing the distribution. Most of the dissatisfaction is concentrated in the Northeast:

